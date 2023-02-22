Teen dies of asphyxiation while collecting gold dust from drainage in TN

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd February 2023 7:33 pm IST
Coimbatore: A 13-year-old boy was asphyxiated while collecting gold dust particles from a drainage on Variety Hall Road in the city on Wednesday, police said.

Vignesh, a class VII student, hailing from Namakkal, had come to assist his father, Balan who was involved in collecting gold dust particles that get deposited in the drainage near gold smithery units in the Town Hall area.

According to police, Vignesh had come as his father was ill and entered the drainage along with a few others to collect the gold waste.

However, after inhaling toxic gas emanating from the drainage, Vignesh fainted and he was rushed to the Government Hospital, where he died, police said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is on, they said.

