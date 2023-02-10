Teenage girl’s death: Congress slams Assam CM on child marriage crackdown policy

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday for the state’s crackdown on child marriage after a 16-year-old pregnant married girl died on her way to the hospital in Bongaigaon district.

“This innocent girl’s death is at the hands of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma whose foolish step has led to pregnant teenagers avoiding hospitals for childbirth. The infant is without a mother and the father is in jail,” Gogoi tweeted.

This innocent girl’s death is on the hands of BJP Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma whose foolish step has led to pregnant teenagers avoiding hospitals for their childbirth. The infant is without a mother and the father is in jail. https://t.co/JodMauhCwY — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) February 10, 2023

On Thursday, the Assam cabinet praised police for their anti-child marriage campaign and instructed them to keep up the pressure.

“Today, we got to know a teenage mother died because she bled to death due to complications during childbirth in the absence of community and ASHA workers. Even ordinary families feel that ASHA workers will report the matter to the government and local police,” news agency ANI quoted Gogoi as saying.

Also Read 235 more held in Assam as crackdown on child marriage continues

Delhi | Girls under 18 who are pregnant are choosing to deliver their child at home, not going to the hospitals because they are afraid of getting their fathers & husbands arrested: Gaurav Gogoi, Congress MP on the crackdown on child marriages in Assam pic.twitter.com/wvfHfAacG3 — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2023

The Congress MP further stated that pregnant girls under the age of 18 are choosing to give birth at home rather than in hospitals because they are terrified of having their fathers and spouses imprisoned.

The girl suffered major issues after her family members attempted to have the baby delivered at home, according to the facts. She was transported to the Chalantapara health centre, where physicians referred her to Bongaigaon as her condition worsened.

The teenager perished on her journey to Bongaigaon.

Meanwhile, the police detained the deceased girl’s husband, Sahinur Ali, and father, Aynal Haque, while more investigations were being conducted.

In order to complete a rehabilitation strategy for victims of child marriage within 15 days, the state cabinet also established a subcommittee. At the state cabinet meeting in Guwahati, the decision was made.

After the committee’s report is submitted, the state government will decide.

In connection with child marriage-related cases across the state, the Assam Police has made 2,763 arrests thus far.

“Our crackdown against child marriage continues… The drive against this social evil will continue. We seek the support of the people of Assam in our fight against this social crime,” Sarma tweeted.

Now total arrest – 2789

Crackdown continues https://t.co/cqxbaNAdns — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 10, 2023

He justified the steps earlier this week, claiming that approximately 17 percent of the over 6.2 lakh pregnant women in Assam last year were teenagers, according to the Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) portal.