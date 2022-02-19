Tehran: Iranian students protest at Indian embassy against Karnataka hijab ban

A number of Iranian and foreign students held a protest in front of the Indian embassy in Iran, on Saturday, against the ban on hijab in pre-university colleges in Karnataka.

The protesting students called on the Iranian authorities to issue a statement and take measures against the hijab diktat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled Karnataka state government, which has been campaigning for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the country, Iran’s Press TV reported.

Students held placards in the demonstration against the state’s hijab diktat and raised slogans demanding justice for the Muslim students.

The Iranian students described the new hijab restrictions as a violation of basic human rights and discriminatory against Muslims.

Tens of students gathered in front of the Indian Embassy in Tehran, Iran to protest against India's anti-hijab policy, preventing female students wearing hijab from attending classes. pic.twitter.com/NJPGz1OB45 — Press TV (@PressTV) February 19, 2022

The right to choose one’s attire and clothing is an important part of freedom of expression guaranteed under Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, of which India is a signatory.