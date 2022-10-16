Tehran will not tolerate armed terrorists in Kurdistan: Iran FM

Over the past years, Iran's western and northwestern borders with Iraq have been the scene of clashes between the Iranian security forces and Kurdish fighters.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 16th October 2022 1:24 pm IST
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said Tehran will not tolerate the continued presence of “armed terrorists” in Iraq’s Kurdistan region as well as their actions and movements against Iran’s security.

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with Chairman of the Iraqi National Security Council Qasim al-Araji in Tehran, state news media reported.

Highlighting the necessity of expanding the already growing relations between Tehran and Baghdad in all areas, the Iranian Foreign Minister called for the two sides’ cooperation in the security field and confronting “armed terrorists” in the Kurdistan region.

Qasim al-Araji said the Iraqi government would take measures to stop any activity intended to jeopardise Iran’s security, Xinhua news agency reported.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

