Tehreek Muslim Shabban demands Muslim cabinet minister in Telangana govt

Hyderabad: A call for a Muslim minister in the state cabinet has been made by Tehreek Muslim Shabban, a Hyderabad-based socio-religious organization.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, the president of Tehreek Muslim Shabban Mohd Mustaq Malik said that during the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections, Muslims had given unwavering support for the Congress party.

“With the votes of Muslims, the Congress came to power. Now we want the Congress party to fulfil promises made to the community,” said Mustaq Malik.

The organisation also urged the state government to introduce schemes and policies that benefit the Muslim population in Telangana. “Through the Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation, we urge the Congress government to introduce new schemes for the welfare of the economically backward Muslims. These schemes should help in empowering the community and not serve as a political stunt,” Mustaq Malik said.

He also stated that during the BRS government’s rule, many Muslims had applied for financial assistance under several schemes. He said the applications are still pending and requested the Congress government to clear it on a priority basis.

The organization urged the state government to address the attacks on minorities in Telangana, stating that 23 such cases have been reported so far. “In many instances, FIRs are weak, and no proper action has been taken against the culprits,” said Mushtaq Malik, citing the Jainoor violence where Muslim houses and shops were attacked and set on fire.



