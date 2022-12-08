Tehsildar hangs self in office in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: A tehsildar died by suicide at his office in Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Thursday.

Srinivas Rao hanged himself in the tehsildar office in Pedabayalu. According to the police, the mandal revenue officer came to the office in the morning. He later asked the attender to bring tiffin and when the attender returned he found the tehsildar hanging under a shed in the office premises.

The staff alerted the police. The body was shifted to a government-run hospital for autopsy.

Srinivas Rao was allegedly upset after he was pulled by senior officials during a recent meeting held at the district collector’s office at Paderu. The senior officials were unhappy with the progress of land resurvey work in the mandal and since then the tehsildar was said to be in depression.

Police have registered a case and taken up the investigation.