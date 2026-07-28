Tej Pratap Yadav released as Bihar drops student protest cases

Patna: Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, was released from Beur Central Jail on Tuesday, July 28, evening after the state government decided to withdraw cases registered against protesters during the recent student agitation.

The decision paved the way for the release of Tej Pratap Yadav, along with several students and other protesters who had been arrested during the Bihar Bandh.

Supporters gathered outside the jail to welcome him, raising slogans as he emerged from the prison.

After greeting his supporters, Tej Pratap left for his residence.

Tej Pratap Yadav had participated in the student protest during the ‘Bihar Bandh’ on July 25, where he was seen waving the national flag in support of the demonstrators.

Police initially detained him during the protest and later released him.

However, he was arrested the same evening near a shopping mall in Patna.

He was subsequently produced before a judicial magistrate, who remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody in Beur Central Jail.

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Booked under a dozen sections

Police had booked him under more than a dozen sections of law, including charges related to attempted murder, rioting, obstruction of public servants in the discharge of duty, and damage to public property.

His arrest triggered a political controversy, with opposition parties alleging that the action was politically motivated.

During his stay in jail, Tej Pratap complained of chest pain and was admitted to the prison hospital, where he remained under medical observation.

Demanded air conditioning and home-cooked food in jail

Reports also suggested that he had sought air conditioning and home-cooked food while in custody.

Jail authorities, however, reportedly declined the requests, citing provisions of the prison manual.

A bail petition challenging the legality of his arrest had also been filed before the court.

His legal counsel questioned the police action and argued that the arrest was unjustified.

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, after returning from a foreign visit, strongly criticised the state government over his brother’s arrest, describing it as an attack on democracy and alleging that the administration was attempting to suppress the student movement through coercive measures.