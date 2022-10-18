Tejashwi should deal with former minister Sudhakar Singh: Kushwaha

Patna: JD-U Parliamentary Board President Upendra Kushwaha on Tuesday side-stepped a question on the corruption claims of former Agriculture Minister Minister Sudhakar Singh, saying that his RJD’s leader Tejashwi Yadav should deal with the issue.

Kushwaha was in Kaimur district where reporters asked him about the stand of his JD-U on Sudhakar Singh, who had slammed Nitish Kumar for “massive corruption” in the Agriculture Department, and when minister, had said that “all officials were thieves and he was the king of them”.

“I have not listened to his (Singh’s) statement. He is a RJD leader and its national President has issued a letter to authorise only Tejashwi Yadav to interact with media persons. Despite that, if anyone gave the statement against Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav should deal with it. The matter is related to the RJD and JD-U has nothing to do with it,” Kushwaha said.