Tejashwi Yadav likely to appear before CBI in land-for-job case

New Delhi: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav is expected to join the probe of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the land-for-job scam on Saturday.

According to sources, Tejashwi is likely to reach the CBI’s headquarters by 11 a.m.

Tejashwi had skipped three summons on March 4, 11, and 14. Last time, he did not join the probe citing wife’s health issues.

Earlier this month, the probe agency had questioned former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and ex-Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad in the matter.

In its case, the CBI has alleged that during the investigation, it was found that the accused in conspiracy with the then general manager and CPO of the Central Railways engaged persons as substitutes in lieu of land either in their name or in the name of close relatives of the Lalu family.

A case had been registered against Lalu Prasad, wife Rabri Devi, two daughters and 15 others, including unknown public servants and private persons.

“While serving as the railway minister during 2004-2009, Lalu Yadav had obtained pecuniary advantages in the form of transfer of landed property in the name of his family members in lieu of appointment of substitutes in Group ‘D’ posts in different Zones of Railways,” an official said.

A number of residents of Patna themselves or through their family members sold and gifted their land in favour of the family members of Lalu and a private company controlled by the family.

“No advertisement or any public notice was issued for such appointment of substitutes in Zonal Railways, yet the appointees who were residents of Patna were appointed as substitutes in different Zonal Railways located at Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hazipur.

“In continuation of this modus operandi, about 1,05,292 sq. feet land, immovable properties situated in Patna were acquired by the former minister and his family through five sales deeds and two gift deeds, showing the payment made to seller in cash in most of the land transfers,” the CBI had said.