Tejashwi Yadav to announce INDIA bloc’s seat-sharing formula in Bihar on Friday

RJD and Congress leaders have been negotiating for the last three days in New Delhi

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 29th March 2024 7:15 am IST
Misuse of ED, CBI against opposition leaders will be poll issue: Tejashwi Yadav
RJD leader and former Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will announce the seat-sharing formula of the INDIA bloc for Bihar on Friday.

The INDIA bloc has called a joint press conference in RJD headquarters here where Tejashwi Yadav, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, will officially announce the number and the names of candidates for all 40 Lok Sabha seats.

The RJD and Congress leaders have been negotiating for the last three days in New Delhi and it has been resolved finally.

MS Education Academy

Senior RJD leader and spokesman Chitranjan Gagan said: “The leaders of the INDIA bloc have called a joint press conference at the RJD headquarters. Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders of the alliance will share the seat-sharing formula at 12.15 pm.”

Sources have said that the RJD is contesting 26 seats and the Congress was given 9 seats, while 5 seats were given to the Left parties.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 29th March 2024 7:15 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button