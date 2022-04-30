Tejasswi Prakash enters Lock Upp, her ‘sindoor & mangalsutra’ grabs attention

Mumbai: Lock Upp is just a few days away from finale. So far, the Kangana Ranaut-hosted show has managed to receive positive response from the viewers, thanks to the interesting twists and turns. In a latest viral video that surfacing online, TV diva and Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash can be seen gracing the sets of Lock Upp.

In the clip, Tejasswi can be seen goofing around trying different tasks, while her beau and jailor Karan Kundrra is shooting her. And now, this video has certainly left Lock Upp audience and Teja’s fans excited who went on to wonder if the actress is going grace the show as a special guest. However, nothing is confirmed.

What grabbed many eyeballs in the video is Tejasswi Prakash’s avatar as a ‘married woman’. She looks gorgeous in green saree with sindoor on her forehead and mangalsutra. Before jumping on to any conclusin, let us make your clear that it is Teja’s onscreen avatar from her show Naagin 6. She is married to Simba Nagpal in the Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show.

Speaking about Lock Upp, the contestants who are left the show are — Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey, Saisha Shinde, Prince Narula, Shivam Sharma and Azmah Fallah.