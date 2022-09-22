Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra part ways? Here’s viral post

Mumbai: On Wednesday night, actress Tejasswi Prakash took internet by storm after she post a cryptic Instagram story announcing her ‘break-up’. Sharing a picture of herself, Teja wrote, “I broke up because I danced.”

Though it seemed like a promotional stunt, her story left several fans worrired who wondered if she parted her ways with beau Karan Kundrra. The post also left some netizens in anger who blasted at the actress for playing with the emotions of fans. Check out her Insta story below.

One Twitter user wrote, “Cheap celebs playing with emotions of their fans just for the sake of money..Their fans deserve better.” One retweeted and wrote, “Exactly both are cringy. Few days back posing with ring. Today this.”

Their fans deserve better 👏👏#TejasswiPrakash #TejasswiBrokeUp #TejRan pic.twitter.com/U5TJaJH8EU — . (@Supreme_s22) September 21, 2022

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, who met on Bigg Boss 15, are head-over-heels in love with each other. Their bond is only getting stronger with each passing day. They never fail to shell out major couple goals both on social media and offline. Also known as TejRan, they constantly make headlines and their fans just can’t get enough of them.

On the professional front, Tejasswi and Karan were recently seen in the music video Baarish Aayi Hain.