Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra’s NEW project announced

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will be seen in music video 'Baarish Aayi Hain' which is touted to be the biggest monsoon song of the season,

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Bushra Khan  |   Published: 7th July 2022 3:23 pm IST
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash (Instagram)

Mumbai: The superhit song series ‘Baarish’ crooned by Stebin Ben, will soon see one more addition, this time starring celebrity couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, who fell in love during ‘Bigg Boss Season 15’.

Titled ‘Barish Aayi Hai’, the track has been performed by Stebin Ben and Shreya Ghoshal and is touted to be the biggest monsoon song of the season.

The makers of the song released the BTS (behind the scenes) from the song’s shoot on Thursday where Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra can be seen in each other’s company.

The music video of the first track ‘Baarish‘ from the series, which was released in 2020, featured Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi. The second track, which was released almost a year ago, had Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh, as their characters are shown dealing with a turbulent breakup in the middle of a shooting schedule.

‘Barish Aayi Hai’, composed by composer duo Javed-Mohsin, has lyrics by Kunal Vermaa.

The song will hit the airwaves on July 14 under the music label VYRL Originals.

