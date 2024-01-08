Tejasswi Prakash stuns in pricey lehenga at wedding worth Rs…

Mumbai: Tejasswi Prakash, the popular actress and winner of Bigg Boss 15, continues to captivate headlines for both her personal and professional life. Known for her bubbly nature and impeccable fashion sense, Tejasswi recently attended a friend’s wedding in Goa alongside her beau, Karan Kundrra.

Sharing glimpses of the festivities on her social media, Tejasswi showcased her style in an icy blue lehenga adorned with floral and pearl detailing. The actress looked stunning, earning praise from her massive fan following.

For those curious about the price tag of Tejasswi’s exquisite lehenga, the Bigg Boss X Outfits Instagram page revealed it to be worth Rs 38.9K! Check out the post below.

In another set of pictures, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were spotted at the friend’s haldi ceremony and other wedding festivities. In one of the posts, Tejasswi can be seen exuding boho-chic vibes, while Karan donned a traditional Punjabi kurta pyjama, showcasing their adorable chemistry. Check out their pictures below.