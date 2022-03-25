Tejasswi Prakash to quit Naagin 6? Here’s what we know

Mumbai: Ekta Kapoor‘s supernatural show Naagin 6 is grabbing a lot of headlines ever since its inception. One of the main reasons is the lead actress Tejasswi Prakash, who plays the role of Pratha that is being loved by millions.

And now, a few pictures of Rashami Desai in Naagin avatar have leaked from the sets of the show. There are various speculations that Bigg Boss 15‘s ex-contestant will be playing an important role in Naagin 6. While this piece of news left fans excited, many even went on to wonder if she has replaced Tejasswi in the show. However, nothing as such is happening and we are here to tell you the truth behind Rashami’s entry in the soap.

Rashami Desai will be reportedly seen playing the role of ‘Laal Naagin’ and will be locking horns with the lead naagin (played by Tejasswi Prakash). However, we will have to wait for the episode to air to know more details about her role.

An official confirmation from the makers and Rashami too is awaited.

