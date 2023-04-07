Tejasswi Prakash to say goodbye to Naagin 6, check her HUGE fee

Mumbai: Ekta Kapoor’s hit supernatural drama series Naagin 6 starring Tejasswi Prakash in the lead role, is reportedly set to come to an end in April, according to recent reports. The show, which has been grabbing eyeballs with its intriguing plot and stellar performances, has been a fan favorite since its inception. However, recent speculations suggest that the show’s run may be coming to a close after several successful months on air.

Naagin 6 made its grand premiere on Colors TV in February last year, and it quickly became a massive success for the makers and the channel. Considering the crazy TRPs and its popularity among audiences, the show got an extension for two months making it one of the longest-running seasons of the popular supernatural saga.

Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6 Remuneration

Apart from the show’s storyline, another highlight of Naagin 6 has been the performances of its cast, including the talented actress Tejasswi Prakash, who has been essaying the lead role. Known for her impressive acting prowess and captivating screen presence, Tejasswi Prakash has been drawing praise for her portrayal of Naagin in the show.

And speaking about her remuneration, Tejasswi Prakash’s fee for Naagin 6 has been a staggering Rs 2 lakhs per episode, making her one of the highest-paid actresses in the television industry.

As the latest reports suggest that Naagin 6 is likely to end in April, fans are eagerly anticipating the show’s climax and bidding adieu to the gripping storyline.