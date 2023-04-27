Tejasswi Prakash’s home tour: Pictures and video

Mumbai: Have you ever wondered what it’s like to live in a traditional Indian home? Now is your chance to get a peek inside the home of popular Television actress Tejasswi Prakash. During a recent home tour with Brut India, the Naahin actress revealed that her home is very simple but filled with quirky items she has collected from all over the world.

The tour begins with a purple-hued door adorned on both sides with colourful hangings. When we enter, we find a simple yet elegant interior with soft-colored tones. Tejasswi admits that she has been living in this Mumbai house for over 25 years and that it was built with little thought. It’s just a simple four-wall house, and that’s all that matters.

The drawing room is a cosy and well-lit space with a green couch, a floral wing chair with a matching ottoman, a large LCD TV set, and minimal decor. The light from a large window illuminates the entire space. Tejasswi’s house is filled with odd artifacts from all over the world, giving it a traditional feel. We can see dog-shaped toothpick stands, plants, candles, a wooden clock she brought from Switzerland, masks, metal lights, and much more.

As we approach the kitchen, we notice a basic setup with common utilities such as a refrigerator, stove, and other ration items. Tejasswi was even seen preparing milk tea during the conversation and revealed how she had only recently learned how to do so. She also revealed that she was born in India and was taken to Saudi Arabia as a baby. She does, however, know very little Arabic.

The kitchen is linked to a spiral iron staircase that leads to Tejasswi’s lush green balcony. Tejasswi frequently takes pictures of herself from the balcony’s long corridor, surrounded by nature. The balcony overlooks a green field where children were spotted playing gully cricket.

Tejasswi Prakash’s home is a simple and traditional space filled with unique items and warm vibes. It reflects her personality, and we can’t help but admire her decorating sense.

Check out the video here: