Tejaswi Surya to visit Hyderabad on Oct 12 to guide BJYM cadre

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 4th October 2023 9:47 pm IST
Karnataka: Congress workers ransack Tejaswi Surya's house, detained
BJP MP Tejaswi Surya

Hyderabad: The BJP is intensifying its efforts to engage young voters ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

As the party enters election mode with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits and Union ministers’ presence in the state, Telangana BJP leaders have now extended an invitation to Tejaswi Surya, the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and Member of Parliament from Bangalore South. Surya holds significant influence among the youth.

State party leaders are in the process of planning Surya’s programme, and the young MP is expected to arrive in the state on October 12 as part of the BJP’s poll strategy.

MS Education Academy

During his visit, Tejaswi Surya will also convene a meeting with leaders of the Telangana Rashtra Yuva Morcha (BJYM) at a private hotel in Hyderabad. The meeting is intended to provide guidance to the cadre regarding the upcoming elections, according to party sources.

Surya is known for his powerful speeches and passionate rhetoric, which have occasionally sparked controversies throughout his political career. One notable controversy involved his alleged involvement in delivering hate speech.

In 2019, he faced accusations of making inflammatory remarks against other communities during a speech in Bengaluru and of spreading false information about minority communities on social media.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 4th October 2023 9:47 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir

Back to top button