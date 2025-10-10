Telagnana: Panchayat secretary caught for demanding bribe

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Friday, October 10, caught the panchayat secretary of Madhura Nagar village in Karimnagar for demanding and accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe.

The accused, M. Anil of Gangadhara mandal, was demanding a bribe from the complainant to process their file for the Indiramma Housing Scheme.

Upon receiving the complaint, the ACB officials promptly acted and arrested the panchayat secretary.

In case of demand for a bribe by a public servant, contact ACB Telangana’s toll free number 1064.

Citizens can also reach out to authorities via social media handles on WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook, or the official website.