Telangana: 1.14 lakh devotees avail TSRTC’s ‘Balaji Darshan’ package

Hyderabad: Devotees have been responding positively to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Special Entrance Darshan token, which is available on the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) website. During eight months of its inception, 1.14 lakh customers purchased bus tickets as well as darshan tickets under the ‘Balaji Darshan’ package.

Since the RTC, with the assistance of TTD officials, issued Rs.300 special darshan tokens on its website (www.tsrtconline.in) in July of this year, multiple people have booked bus tickets with special darshan tokens on a daily basis. On a regular basis, the RTC receives around 1,000 special darshan tickets.

TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan, with the support of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board Chairman YV Subbareddy, took the unique initiative and entered into an arrangement to offer Rs.300 Special Entrance Darshan tickets together with bus tickets to passengers travelling on TSRTC buses.

“It is a pleasure to hear that over 1,14,565 passengers have been securely conveyed to Tirumala and brought back to their destinations in the recent eight months from various areas of the State. Bookings for these buses must be made at least a week in advance, according to Bajireddy Govardhan.

Citizens can book a bus package online on the website or in person at the ticket booking counters at least a week in advance.