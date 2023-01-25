Telangana: 1 dead, 3 injured in Pawan Kalyan’s rally

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 25th January 2023 4:41 pm IST
Hyderabad: One person died and three others were injured in a road accident during Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s rally near Kishanraopet of Velgatoor Mandal on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Kusa Rajkumar, 20, a Mukkatraopet resident.

According to the police, Rajkumar was following the Jana Sena chief on his two-wheeler when he hit another bike and a car coming from the opposite direction. He died on the spot, and three others were severely injured.

The police have registered a case.

