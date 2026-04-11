Telangana: 10 injured as bus rams lorry in Suryapet

Hyderabad: At least 10 passengers travelling from Hyderabad to Eluru in Andhra Pradesh (AP) were injured in an accident in Telangana’s Suryapet district on Saturday, April 11.

The accident occurred at 6 am when a bus carrying 36 passengers hit a lorry from behind at Kodad on National Highway 65. Following the accident, frightened passengers broke the windows of the bus to escape.

The impact of the collision was so severe that some part of the bus was wedged into the rear of the lorry.

Police suspect negligent driving

After being alerted, the Kodad police rushed to the spot and extricated the bus cabin using a JCB. Police suspect that drowsy driving by the bus driver was the reason for the accident.

The injured persons were shifted to the Government Hospital in Kodad by two ambulances for treatment.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Kodad Police said, “The injured have been shifted to a hospital for treatment, and a case is yet to be registered.”