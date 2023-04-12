Telangana: 10 Transgenders employed by Amazon at Karimnagar’s job mela

Hyderabad: 10 transgenders bagged Amazon jobs at a job fair organised by the Karimnagar Police in the district on Tuesday.

Officials stated that they were mostly employed as packing assistants with a monthly salary of Rs 30,000.

The recipients of the appointment letters were overwhelmed when Telangana Planning Board vice chairman B Vinod Kumar distributed their employment orders.

“We also aspire to work and are proud to get a job,” said one of the transgender while they thanked Karimnagar cops for helping them secure employment and lead a decent life.

##Today KARIMNAGAR POLICE 👮‍♀️ ConDucted Mega Job Mela with ,,@120+ Companies and 3K Unemployed youth,Got 2 K Jobs in different Companies.Specially in this Event TenTransgender Got Job@30K@Month. pic.twitter.com/1hvsMX8SOj — cp-karimnagar (@KarimnagarCp) April 11, 2023

The job mela was organised by the police at Padmanayaka Kalyana Mandapam in Karimnagar town with the participation of over 120 companies.

Over 4000 candidates attended the fare while 1000 were selected with a salary package ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 per month and were handed over the appointment orders.

Byjus, Wipro, Genpact, HCL, Cluster IT, Air India, Indian Airlines, Indigo, Hetero, Aurobindo, Apollo, HDFC, ICICI among others offered employment at the fair.

Vinod Kumar appreciated the district police for helping the transgenders secure employment while the district collector called upon the youth to download Varadhi app for securing employment and career guidance and preparing for various competitive examinations.