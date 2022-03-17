Telangana: 109 chilli farmers cannot avail Rythu Bandhu scheme

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 17th March 2022 3:25 pm IST
Red chilli farmers at Khammam district.

Hyderabad: Around 109 farmers have been disqualified for availing Rythu Bandhu welfare scheme as they face cases of cultivating marijiuana, said an official from the Agriculture department.

The list of the disqualified farmers was prepared by the Prohibition of Excise Department. The cases were booked followed by raids carried out in their fields.

An official working on the case said, “We booked cases under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act even if the farmers cultivated marijuana in smaller amounts.”

The official added that strong actions will be taken against those who sell and purchase marijuana and other narcotic substances in the state.

