Telangana: 11 persons arrested for setting houses on fire in Warangal

Hyderabad: The Warangal police arrested 11 people including a sarpanch arrested for allegedly setting fire to several houses after a young couple entered into wedlock after a love affair.

The incident happened at Narsampet in Warangal. DCP Karunakar of Warangal East Zone said that a woman Kavya Hanumakonda, daughter of Mandal Ravinder, who is sarpanch of Itikala Palli village, Narsampeta mandal, who is studying B.Tech, had two years ago, got acquainted with a man Jaligam Ranjith who is resident of the same village. Their friendship turned into love. Both of them got married at the temple on 30 June.

“On coming to know about it the father of the woman Mandal Ravinder, and his relatives attacked and set fire to the house of Ranjith’s friends, who allegedly facilitated the couple’s marriage. The attack took place around 2 a.m on Tuesday. Property worth lakhs was lost due to the arson,” said the DCP.

The Narsampeta police have registered a case on the complaint filed by the victims and have taken up the investigation. On Wednesday evening the accused who committed the crime were on the way to Khanapur in the suburbs of Narsampeta when the police got information and the police went and took the accused into custody and confessed to the crime.

The arrested men are Sarpanch Mandal Ravinder, Mandal Rajamouli, Mandal Srinu, Mandal Ramesh, Mandal Paidi, Mandal Sadayya, Mandal Raju, Mandal Shiva, Gaddala Vishnu, Mandal Raju, Mandal Sadayya. Police seized five two-wheelers, ten cell phones, two axes, three hunting knives, sticks, and diesel cans from them.