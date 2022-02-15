Telangana: 11-year-old dies by suicide after parents deny money for movie

Karimnagar: A 11-year-old boy took his own life after his parents allegedly refused to give him money to get a ticket in advance for Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Bheemla Nayak.

The incident took place on Monday night, from Puranipet in Jagtial town.

According to officials, Panduloji Navadeep, a Class 8 student, wanted to get a ticket for the upcoming film Bheemla Naik ahead of time since his classmates purchased them too. He requested Rs 300 from his father Narsaiah for an advance ticket purchase on Monday night. Narsaiah’s financial condition was not good enough and hence he was unable to meet the request.

The boy went into his room in anger after his father refused to give him money and locked himself inside. The family members discovered that he was hanging in the balcony after they broke the door open.