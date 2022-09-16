Telangana: 111 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 16th September 2022 10:37 pm IST
COVID-19 Virus (Representative Image/Unsplash)

Hyderabad: Telangana on Friday recorded 111 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 8,36,522.

Hyderabad district saw the highest number of cases with 47.

A bulletin said 128 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries was 8,31,636 till date.

The recovery rate rose to 99.42 percent.

No fresh fatality due to the infectious disease occurred and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 10,346 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 775

