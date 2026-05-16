Telangana: 128 kg ganja worth Rs 64 lakh seized near Wyra, three held

Wyra police seized 128 kg of dry ganja worth ₹64 lakh near Somavaram village and arrested three interstate peddlers transporting it to Tamil Nadu.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th May 2026 8:35 am IST|   Updated: 16th May 2026 9:29 am IST
Representational image
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Hyderabad: Wyra Police on Friday, May 15, seized 128 kilograms of dry ganja valued at around Rs 64 lakh and arrested three interstate drug peddlers near Somavaram village in the town’s outskirts.

Addressing the media, Wyra Assistant Commissioner of Police S Sarangapani said the accused were intercepted during a vehicle checking and patrol operation on Friday morning after police personnel noticed them moving under suspicious circumstances.

During the search, officials recovered 60 packets of dry ganja packed in five gunny bags. Preliminary investigation revealed that the contraband was being transported from Malkangiri in Odisha to Tamil Nadu for illegal distribution.

Subhan Bakery

Arrested persons

The arrested were identified as 22-year-old Maniyal Bothra and 24-year-old Lakshman, both residents of Malkangiri district in Odisha, and 25-year-old Chitikala Sanyasi Naidu from Nathavaram in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh.

Police said a case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to identify others involved in the interstate narcotics network.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th May 2026 8:35 am IST|   Updated: 16th May 2026 9:29 am IST

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