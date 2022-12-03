Telangana: 13 students injured as private bus overturns in Kothagudem

Hyderabad: A private bus tipped over at Papidigudem of Aswaraopet Mandal in the Kothagudam district on Saturday, injuring 13 students and two lecturers.

The bus was carrying around 40 students and staff who were on an educational excursion when the incident took place.



The students of Geetham Degree and PG College of Sathupalli in Khammam district were going on a botanical tour to Kadiyam nurseries near Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh.

It was reportedly said that the bus driver lost control of the vehicle when he tried to avoid hitting a vehicle coming from the opposite direction on a narrow village road.



The bus veered off the road and fell on its side in a roadside agriculture field.

Following the incident, the locals rushed to the rescue of the students and brought them out of the vehicle by breaking its window panes.



Students were safe but suffered injuries and were shifted to Aswaraopet Primary Health Centre for treatment.



The incident called off the excursion and students were taken back to Sathupalli in auto-rickshaws and other vehicles.



Later, the local police visited the spot and a probe into the matter is underway.