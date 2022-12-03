Telangana: 13 students injured as private bus overturns in Kothagudem

Following the incident, the locals rushed to the rescue of the students and brought them out of the vehicle by breaking its window panes.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 3rd December 2022 1:44 pm IST
Telangana: 15 injured as a private bus turns over in Kothagudem
(Representative image)

Hyderabad: A private bus tipped over at Papidigudem of Aswaraopet Mandal in the Kothagudam district on Saturday, injuring 13 students and two lecturers.

The bus was carrying around 40 students and staff who were on an educational excursion when the incident took place.

The students of Geetham Degree and PG College of Sathupalli in Khammam district were going on a botanical tour to Kadiyam nurseries near Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read
Telangana treated step-motherly on grants, BJP-ruled states favourite

It was reportedly said that the bus driver lost control of the vehicle when he tried to avoid hitting a vehicle coming from the opposite direction on a narrow village road.

The bus veered off the road and fell on its side in a roadside agriculture field.

Following the incident, the locals rushed to the rescue of the students and brought them out of the vehicle by breaking its window panes.

Students were safe but suffered injuries and were shifted to Aswaraopet Primary Health Centre for treatment.

The incident called off the excursion and students were taken back to Sathupalli in auto-rickshaws and other vehicles.

Later, the local police visited the spot and a probe into the matter is underway.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button