Telangana treated step-motherly on grants, BJP-ruled states favourite

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana is getting tax and non-tax revenue as expected this fiscal year. Particularly since the last 5 months, the revenue is crossing Rs.10,000 Crores every month. GST, Stamp and Registration, Excise and Sales Tax are collecting in the treasury as expected.

However, the central government is reportedly trying to disturb Telangana in grants and contributions in various ways. As a result, additional financial burden is being imposed on the state government. It is to be mentioned that only Rs 85 crore was approved as grant by the Center in October.

However, because of State government’s tax income, the development activities are going on without any hindrance. The state government had estimated that the tax revenue for the current financial year would be around Rs 1.26 lakh crore. However, in the first 7 months, there has been an income of Rs 70,126 crore. Which is 55.39% of the expected target. When compared to last year 2021-22, the 7-month income was 50.7%, this time the tax revenue has increased by 4.69%.

During the 7 months, tax revenue, non-tax revenue, grant-in-aid totalling Rs.84,515.53 crores have been registered. This is 43.78% of the government’s estimates. In the first 7 months of the last financial year 2021-22, its recovery was 32-35 percent. While this year an increase of 8.46 percent has been recorded. Overall, the tax revenue in the first two months of this financial year, April and May, was over Rs 9,000 crore.