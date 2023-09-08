Telangana: 13,300 2BHK houses to be distributed from Sept 21, says KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) held a high-level review meeting on the double-bedroom dignity housing program in Hyderabad.

The review meeting was held at the Telangana State Secretariat which saw the participation of ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Sabita Indra Reddy, Mahmood Ali, and Mallareddy.

City MLAs, MLCs, and district collectors from Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal were also present.

During the meeting, KTR said that about 11,700 double-bedroom houses were successfully allocated in the first phase, and the Telangana Government is gearing up to distribute 13,300 more dignity houses from September 21.

He stated that Telangana ‘takes pride’ in the double-bedroom housing scheme that is ‘unparalleled across the country’. He added that the Telangana government’s initiative to construct a double-bedroom house covering 560 square feet is unmatched by any other state, a press release said.

The MA&UD minister stated that this was a ‘magnanimous move’ where the state government is committed to providing double-bedroom dignity houses to the poor. “Each house which is valued at about Rs 50 lakhs is completely allotted free of cost to the underprivileged citizens in Hyderabad,” he remarked.

The minister said that the total cost of the one lakh double-bedroom house units being constructed in Hyderabad was Rs 9100 crores but its market value was more than Rs 50 thousand crores. He added that the Telangana government is giving these houses free of cost to the underprivileged people.

The minister also applauded the GHMC officials for their ‘tireless commitment’ to this ambitious project.

He highlighted that these houses were being allocated to the beneficiaries who are ‘well deserving’ and the officials were “maintaining complete transparency” in the process.

“Neither MLAs nor public representatives have a say in the process which involves computer-based draws executed transparently in the presence of the media,” he said.

The minister also issued a stern warning against any possible irregularities, emphasizing that the full accountability lies with the concerned authorities.

“The much-awaited Gruhalakshmi scheme is set to be introduced soon. In a significant move, based on suggestions from Ministers, potential changes to the scheme for the GHMC area are under consideration by the chief minister,” the press release from the state government further said.

KTR stated that the government will soon release detailed guidelines about notary properties in the city.

The minister said that the process of regularization of house plots under GO 58 and 59 had brought ‘much-needed relief’ to the people in the city.

He added that the government was gearing up to clear encroachments on the bank of the Musi River and also allocate the poor families living in these areas with double-bedroom houses.

The MA&UD minister stated that various welfare schemes introduced by the Telangana government which include the construction of double-bedroom houses, regularization of plots, and notary assets have “benefited about 15 thousand to 20 thousand people” in each assembly segment.