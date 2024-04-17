Telangana: 14-yr-old stabs grandmother to death in Warangal

Allegedly the victim, Yellamma and the daughter-in-law,Rajitha used to quarrel regularly.

Published: 17th April 2024 6:18 pm IST
Hyderabad: A 14-year-old boy stabbed his grandmother to death with a knife while she was having an argument with the boy’s mother at Uppugal village in Zaffergadh mandal late on Sunday, April 14.

According to the police, M Yellamma, used to reside with her husband, Ilaiah, and their daughter-in-law, Rajitha and her two sons. Yellamma’s son, Sammaiah, had passed away a decade ago due to illness.

Yellamma and Rajitha reportedly quarrelled regularly. It was during one such altercation that Rajitha’s younger son, reportedly enraged by his grandmother’s behaviour, killed her with a knife.

