Telangana: 14-yr-old stabs grandmother to death in Warangal

Hyderabad: A 14-year-old boy stabbed his grandmother to death with a knife while she was having an argument with the boy’s mother at Uppugal village in Zaffergadh mandal late on Sunday, April 14.

According to the police, M Yellamma, used to reside with her husband, Ilaiah, and their daughter-in-law, Rajitha and her two sons. Yellamma’s son, Sammaiah, had passed away a decade ago due to illness.

Also Read Andhra police file case of attempted murder for attack on CM Jagan

Yellamma and Rajitha reportedly quarrelled regularly. It was during one such altercation that Rajitha’s younger son, reportedly enraged by his grandmother’s behaviour, killed her with a knife.