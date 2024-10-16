Telangana: 16 get rigorous life imprisonment for killing man

Hyderabad: A court in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district on Wednesday sentenced 16 people to life imprisonment for killing a 45-year-old man in 2020.

The Principal District and Sessions Judge found them guilty under section 302 (murder) and other relevant sections of IPC and sentenced them to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life, a release from Telangana Police said.

The court also imposed a total fine of Rs 1.49 lakh.

According to prosecution, the accused number one (A1) in the case was in love with the daughter of the man, who was resident of Singleguda village of Rebbena mandal of the district, but the latter objected to it.

As a result of it, the accused hatched a plan to do away the girl’s father. On the night of August 19, 2020 the accused along with others gathered at the house of a relative adjacent to the house of the man, and “outraged the modesty” of his sister.

The man, who came out of the house was then attacked with axe and when his family members came out of the house, the accused persons threw stones at them and caused injuries to the man’s wife and other family members.

The man succumbed to the injuries before reaching a hospital, the police added. A case was registered and subsequently the accused were arrested.