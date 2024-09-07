Telangana: 16-yr-old dies of elecrtrocution while fixing bulbs

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old boy died on Saturday, September 7, after getting electrocuted while fixing bulbs during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Sirsapalli of Huzurabad town of Karimnagar district.

The deceased – Vanga Yashwanth – was fixing lights at the Ganesh mandapam. After getting electrocuted, he fell from a height and was severely injured.

Though he was rushed to Huzurabad Area hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

Yashwanth was an inter-first-year student studying at a private college in Hanamkonda. He had come home to take part in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.