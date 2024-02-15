Telangana: 2 clinics run by quacks raided, meds worth Rs 75k seized

Hyderabad: Officials of the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) raided and shut two clinics operated by quacks or fake doctors in Dundigal village, Gandimaisamma mandal. As part of the raid, the department also seized medicine worth Rs 75000 which the quacks were issuing to patients in need of medical care.

According to a press release, the DCA on February 13 raided the premises of the two accused quacks – T. Ravindra who was running Vaishnavi First Aid Centre and V. Vasudev who was running Bhavani First Aid Centre – at Dundigal Village in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. The duo called themselves ‘Rural Medical
Practitioners’ and were practising medicine without qualification at their clinics.

During the raids carried out by DCA officials, huge stocks of medicines were found without any durg licenses. As many as 82 varieties of medicines including antibiotics, analgesics, anti ulcer drugs, antihypertensives etc were found stocked at the premises of both the quacks. DCA officials
seized the stocks of total worth Rs. 75,000/- during the raids.

Officials also detected several higher generation ‘antibiotic injections’ at the clinics during the raid. “Indiscriminate sale of antibiotics, by an unqualified person may have disastrous consequences on the health of public, including emergence of ‘Antimicrobial Resistance’,” said DCA director Kamalsan Reddy in the press release.

In a separate case, DCA sleuths also seized the drug Intraven-200 from a firm in Madhira, Karimnagar district, that was overpricing it to customers. The store was selling each tablet, that costs Rs 24 per capsule (with GST), with a markup of Rs 14 per capsule.

