‘Black currency’: 2 foreigners held for duping man of Rs 5L

Hyderabad: The investigators of Malkajgiri and Rachakonda, along with the Special Operation Team, apprehended two foreigners involved in cheating a man of Rs 5 lakh by selling him fake ‘black currency’ notes. The arrested were made on Tuesday, January 24, and police seized fake currency notes with face value of Rs 25 lakh, chemical substances, three mobile phones, and one passport.

The accused were identified as Goita Soungalo, 52, of Mali, who lived in Banaswadi, Bangalore, and Kombi Frank Sedrick, 35, of Cameroon, who was found to be overstaying his visa in India. Three other suspects in the unlawful operations are Rolex, David, Joseph.

The investigation began when Vishnuvardhan Reddy, a Zomato delivery agent, complained to the police that was cheated of Rs 5 lakh. He said that he received a WhatsApp message, asking him to join a ‘Verified Clone Credit Card’. David, the group administrator, claimed to have bundles of black currency notes which, when mixed with a chemical solution, could be turned into real money.

Rolex’s demonstration persuaded Reddy. They offered such notes valued Rs 25 lakh for Rs 5 lakh, and Reddy ended up becoming a victim of the fraud.

Acting on credible information SOT along with Malkajgiri police busted fake currency cheating racket and arrested the two accused. The suspects have been charged under Section 3 (ii)(e) of the Foreigners Act and Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.