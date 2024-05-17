Telangana: 2 killed in fight over property dispute in Jagtial

Hyderabad: A civil case regarding the sale of a house spiralled into a full-blown fight between two families, resulting in the death of two persons in Jagtial district on Thursday night.

According to Buggaram police, there has been a dispute between two persons named Srinivas and Burra Naveen, who are neighbours living in Gopulapur village of Buggaram mandal. Srinivas was working as a watchman at Jagtial Municipal Park, and Naveen was a car driver.

While Srinivas claimed to have bought the house, his neighbour Naveen disputed the sale claiming that he had made the initial payment for the house. Both parties approached the court where a civil dispute is being heard.

On Thursday night at around 9.30 pm, Naveen had an argument with Srinivas and his brother Mahesh regarding the issue. Naveen left the place and returned at around 11:30 pm with his friends yielding sticks and started attacking Srinivas. The assailants also attacked Mahesh when he tried to stop them.

While Srinivas succumbed to his injuries on the spot, Mahesh breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

Buggaram police have registered a case of murder on Naveen and his friends, who were all absconding as on Friday evening.