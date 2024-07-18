Telangana: 2 SCCL workers killed after soil mass collapses

Hyderabad: Two Singareni Collieries Company Limited’s (SCCL) workers died and two received minor injuries after huge lumps of soil mass collapsed on them while they were trying to prevent a leakage of pipeline inside the Ladnapur opencast-2 mine, in Ramagundam on Wednesday morning.

Fitter Venkateswarlu and general Mazdoor Vidyasagar died on the spot, while workers Srinivas Raju and Sammaiah escaped with injuries. The deceased died due to asphyxiation after being trapped inside the soil.

The mortal remains of the deceased workers were sent to Godavarikhani Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Leaders of Singareni workers’ unions blamed the officials of Singareni for the incident. The leaders demanded Rs 1 crore ex-gratia to the bereaved family of the deceased, action on the officials responsible for the deaths, and also to ensure that such incidents weren’t repeated again.

Ordering a detailed inquiry into the incident, Singareni CMD N Balaram assured that the company will support the bereaved family in every possible way. He instructed the Singareni officials to ensure that such an incident doesn’t happen in the future.

A similar incident happened in a coal mine of Singareni in Ramagundam in March 2022, when an assistant manager, a safety manager, and a contract worker named Srikanth died. A rescue operation was undertaken for about 40 hours unsuccessfully.