Telangana: 20000 Inter pass outs to get software jobs every year

Hyderabad: Telangana state Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that steps are being taken to provide software jobs to students completing intermediate education.

This facility will be provided to twenty thousand government junior college students every year and a memorandum of understanding has been signed between the government and HCL Technology on the directives of Chief Minister KCR.

Sabitha Reddy said that the Mathematics exam of the Intermediate second year will be conducted online and candidates securing minimum of 60 marks in this exam will be selected for software jobs through virtual interviews. Selected students will be provided online training for six months and after completion of training, an internship opportunity will be provided at HCL Technologies Office for six months and a stipend of Rs.10,000 per month will be provided.

Following the probation, the employment will be made permanent with a salary of Rs.2.5 lakh per annum. At the same time, students can pursue an integrated degree in BITS, Science, and AT universities while working.

Education Minister Sabita Reddy said that this is a golden opportunity for rural poor students. The officials have been directed to conduct the annual intermediate examinations to be held from March 15 next year under strict supervision.