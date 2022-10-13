Telangana: 2023’s SSC exams to have only six papers

The Class X examinations were held for six papers during the academic year 2021-22, and the results were also issued. It has now been extended through the current academic year.

Published: 13th October 2022
Hyderabad: The academic year of 2023’s SSC Public Examinations will include only six papers.

Telangana government has decided to cut the number of papers in the SSC Public Exams from 11 to six during the academic year 2022-23.

Due to the Covid-19 epidemic, the government lowered the number of papers in the SSC Public Exams to six during the previous two academic years. Despite the fact that the papers had been lowered, all examinations could not be held in the academic year 2020-21 owing to the pandemic. Students who enrolled for tests were considered passed, and grades were assigned based on their internal evaluation scores.

