Telangana: 21-year-old drunk driver held for culpable homicide

Hyderabad: The Shankarpally police on Saturday held a man for drunk driving resulting in culpable homicide, as woman traveling on another vehicle was killed due to his negligence.

The accused has been identified as 21-year-old K Anil Kumar, a construction worker belonging to Nawabpet in Vikarabad district. The incident occurred in September 2021, when Kumar was riding his bike in an inebriated state.

He lost control of the bike and hit a motorcycle from behind, at the Ramanthapur village on the Shankaprally- Chevella road. The victim, 30-year old P Laxmi was found dead while her husband suffered injuries.

Kumar was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol, the police said. 71 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood was found in Kumar’s body during the test. The Shankarpally police booked Kumar under the Motor Vehicles Act, and also pressed charges of culpable homicide amounting to murder against the offender.