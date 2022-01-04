Telangana: 22-yr-old pregnant woman dies by suicide in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old pregnant woman took her own life by consuming hand sanitiser after a boy refused to marry her. Nalgonda police have registered a case under section 306 (abetment to suicide) and 420 (cheating) against the accused.

The victim was a resident of the Nalgonda district and worked as a salesperson at a private organisation near liberty junction, as reported by the Times of India.

According to the police, the victim had been working in Hyderabad for two years and had become close to the accused a year ago. The accused got intimate with her by promising marriage but a while ago severed all existing ties between them.

A woman committed suicide on 30 December but the case came to light later. After consuming sanitiser victim messaged the accused and informed him about her suicidal step. The accused immediately took her to the hospital where she was in a critical situation.

The accused also informed her family about her critical state on 31 December, in the afternoon.

The accused was taken into custody on Sunday after the victim died on Saturday. The family filed a complaint against him and a case has been registered under sections 306, 420 of the Indian Penal Code and the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the inspector said.