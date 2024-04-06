Telangana: 25 MLAs ready to ditch BRS for Congress, says Uttam

Hyderabad: Telangana Irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is expected to “perform poorly” in the upcoming Parliament elections, adding that 25 BRS MLAs are prepared to switch allegiance to the Congress due to a lack of confidence in their leader, K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR).

“Approximately nine more MLAs are anticipated to join the Congress within a couple of months, reflecting the diminishing trust of these MLAs in their current leadership,” he said.

During a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, April 6, Reddy remarked that the BRS’ strength has diminished from 108 to 39 members in the Assembly due to public rejection.

He predicted that the upcoming Parliament elections could further deteriorate BRS, leading their MLAs to consider joining the Congress.

“K Chandrasekhar Rao’s arrogance is a significant factor in the party’s current situation,” he added.

Reddy clarified that the Congress was not actively promoting defections but was open to disgruntled BRS MLAs who were dissatisfied with KCR’s leadership and “insincere intentions” to join their fold.