Telangana: 25-year-old man hacked to death in Rajanna Sircilla

As per reports, the victim was in an extramarital relationship with a woman. He had returned from the Gulf, where he was employed, a few days ago

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 14th September 2023 4:32 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old man was hacked to death by an unknown person in Chandurthi mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district on Wednesday.

The victim, Naresh, was attacked with knives by an assailant on Wednesday night when he was asleep. Naresh reportedly died on the spot due to severe injuries.

As per media reports, Naresh was in an extramarital relationship with a woman. He was alone at his house when he was attacked. He was employed in the Gulf for a couple of years and had come home a few days ago.

Locals discovered Naresh’s body in a pool of blood and informed the police, following which his body was shifted to Sircilla Area Hospital. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a 25-year-old man was stabbed by a group of five to six people at Hafiz Baba Nagar in Kanchanbagh of Hyderabad.

He was attacked by a group of five to six people who stabbed and left him severely injured. He died while undergoing treatment at Osmani General Hospital.

Tags
