Hyderabad: 25-year-old man stabbed to death in Hafiz Baba Nagar

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 13th September 2023 12:02 pm IST
Hyderabad: In yet another case of murder, a 25-year-old man was stabbed by a group of five to six people at Hafiz Baba Nagar in Kanchanbagh on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 2:45 am on Tuesday night. The victim, Shaik Nazeer was a resident of C Block Nagar.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the DCP South East Rupesh said that Nazeer was a rowdy sheeter and was allegedly involved in the murder case reported at Zaheerabad about a couple of years ago.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and shifted Nazeer to Osmania General Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

The DCP said that they have registered a case under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the IPC and formed three teams to nab the accused people.

On September 10, a customer was allegedly beaten to death by the owner and staff of Meridian Restaurant in Punjagutta following a fight over extra raita (curd).

The victim, Mohammad Liaqat, 31 is a resident of Hashmatabad in Chandrayangutta, had visited the restaurant for dinner along with his friend on Sunday at 11 pm.

