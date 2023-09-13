Hyderabad: 25-year-old man stabbed to death in Hafiz Baba Nagar

Hyderabad: In yet another case of murder, a 25-year-old man was stabbed by a group of five to six people at Hafiz Baba Nagar in Kanchanbagh on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 2:45 am on Tuesday night. The victim, Shaik Nazeer was a resident of C Block Nagar.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the DCP South East Rupesh said that Nazeer was a rowdy sheeter and was allegedly involved in the murder case reported at Zaheerabad about a couple of years ago.

Police said that Nazeer was attacked with sharp-edged weapons and sustained serious injuries.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and shifted Nazeer to Osmania General Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

The DCP said that they have registered a case under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the IPC and formed three teams to nab the accused people.

