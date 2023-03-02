Telangana: 2500 crores sanctioned for 300 new bridges

Hyderabad: To better connect the state highways with the population in Telangana, the Department of Buildings and Roads has decided to construct 300 new bridges. During the last two years roads and culverts have been badly damaged at many places as a result of rain and floods.

The officials submitted a report to the government in this regard and requested funds for the repair of roads, sewers and culverts. About 133 bridges have been damaged by floods in the last two years and there are 167 places where rivers are flowing but there are no bridges. It was decided that at least 150 bridges should be constructed on the war footing and this work should be started before the arrival of the monsoon.

The authorities have decided to construct bridges of 10 to 50 meters height so that water flows easily under the bridges even in heavy rains. 2500 crores for the construction of roads have been released.

The tender will be finalized by the Department of Buildings and Roads. Out of the sanctioned amount, 1865 crores will be spent on the repair of roads and 635 crores will be spent on construction. These works will be carried out in Karimnagar, Adilabad, Warangal, Khammam, Medak, Nalgonda, Mehboob Nagar, Nizamabad and Rangareddy.