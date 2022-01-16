Telangana: 3 crore COVID-19 vaccines administered in four months

Hyderabad: The state government has administered a total of three crore COVID-19 vaccines in a span of four months to eligible beneficiaries.

Last year on January 16, 2021, the state government launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive, a day after the Makar Sankranti Festival. The department has a record total of five crore COVID-19 vaccines doses to eligible beneficiaries, in a year.

In the first six months, the health department administered one crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Whereas, in the next two months, another crore of COVID-19 vaccines was administered. However, around three crore vaccines were administered in the four months between September to January.

The state health minister T Harish Rao said, “chief minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao during repeated review meetings made it very clear that vaccination should be our top priority and made it necessary for all the government departments to coordinate and expedite the vaccination drive. Credit must also go to the field level staff for identifying and administering those individuals who had missed out on vaccines while congratulating authorities,” reported Telangana Today.

Further, the senior public health officials said, “We must remember that sero-surveys of ICMR and CCMB had indicated that close to 80 per cent of individuals in Telangana already had a natural immunity to SARS-CoV-2 virus. Rapid vaccination has ensured that a majority of people here will now have hybrid immunity, which is a combination of vaccine and natural immunity.”