Telangana: 3 districts win ‘Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari’ award

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Adilabad, Nalgonda and Mancherial districts have emerged as the winners of the national Jal Sanchay and Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) award being given by the Centre this year.
“In the south India zone, all the top three districts are from our state and hailed as Best Districts,” stated chief minister A Rervanth Reddy in his post on X, on Thursday, September 25.
JSJB is an initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 6, 2024, aimed at conserving water and promoting rainwater harvesting.
According to the chief minister, the three districts will receive Rs 2 crore each for achieving the feat.
“I am sure all officials & people would be inspired to do better in future,” Revanth Reddy expressed hope.