Telangana: 3 districts win ‘Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari’ award

According to chief minister A Revanth Reddy, Adilabad, Nalgonda and Mancherial districts will receive Rs 2 crore each from the Centre, for winning the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari award this year.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 25th September 2025 9:47 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana’s Adilabad, Nalgonda and Mancherial districts have emerged as the winners of the national Jal Sanchay and Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) award being given by the Centre this year.

“In the south India zone, all the top three districts are from our state and hailed as Best Districts,” stated chief minister A Rervanth Reddy in his post on X, on Thursday, September 25.

JSJB is an initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 6, 2024, aimed at conserving water and promoting rainwater harvesting.

According to the chief minister, the three districts will receive Rs 2 crore each for achieving the feat.

“I am sure all officials & people would be inspired to do better in future,” Revanth Reddy expressed hope.

