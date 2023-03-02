Telangana: 3 held in Kondagattu temple’s silver ornaments theft case

Hyderabad: Three persons accused in the theft of silver ornaments that weighed 15 kg from the Kondagattu Anjayaneya Swamy temple were arrested by Jagtial police on Wednesday.

The thieves decamped with the Rs 3.5 lakh worth of ornaments on February 24 following which they were recovered by the cops within five days.

Superintendent of police, P Aggadi Bhasker, while speaking to the media said that the police arrested Balaji Keshava Rathod, Narsing Jadav and Vijaya Kumar Rathod from Bidar district in the neighbouring Karnataka while four other people involved in the theft are still on the run.

As many as 10 teams were deployed to trace the accused who later registered a case at the Malayala police station under Sections 457 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night) and 380 (Theft in dwelling house) of the IPC.

Items including a shatagopam, silver umbrella, Rama Raksha plate and silver door plates in addition to a motorcycle and two cell phones were seized by the police from the possession of the accused.