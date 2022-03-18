Telangana: 3 killed as tractor overturns after driver suffers cardiac arrest

Photo of IANS IANS|   Published: 18th March 2022 6:54 pm IST
Hyderabad: At least three persons were killed and three injured when a tractor overturned after its driver suffered a cardiac arrest.

The incident occurred on Friday at Sansthan Narayanapuram mandal’s Chitanbavi in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, according to police.

The tractor was returning after unloading bricks at Sherigudem village. Yellaiah, who was driving the tractor, lost control of the vehicle after he suffered a cardiac arrest, which caused it to overturn.

Yellaiah and two other workers inside the vehicle died, while three others were injured. The deceased have been identified as Sitharam and Durga. The injured have been hospitalised.

The workers hail from Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district and worked at a brick kiln.

Meanwhile, three persons were killed in another accident in Telangana’s Mahabubabad district.

The police said that two motorcycles collided at Kesamudram killing three and injuring one person.

